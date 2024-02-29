Every totalitarian system claims they will create a new paradise, says Prof Mattias Desmet, PhD

Prof Mattias Desmet, PhD, author of the book "The Psychology of Totalitarianism", says, [ They started to believe that ] “Rational understanding should be the guiding principle of our society rather than ethical principles.” “That was a… MISTAKE.” “Rationalism… always lapses into RADICAL IRRATIONALITY. “That is what we are seeing NOW.” “The state we find ourselves in now proves that… “… rational understanding can NEVER be the ultimate guiding principle of a society… “… in the end… people lose ALL ETHICAL AWARENESS.” “That is exactly what we have seen in EVERY totalitarian system… it always starts from the idea that, on the basis of rational knowledge, a new paradise will be created.” “As Hannah Arendt said, the only problem is that this totalitarian paradise looks suspiciously like HELL.”

Source - Fat News

