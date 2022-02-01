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At the Gold Coast Freedom Rally. 29 Jan - 22. Dan The Trumpet Man.
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12 views • February 01, 2022
At the Gold Coast Freedom Rally. 29th January, 2022.
Dan The Trumpet Man.
In 2015 Senator Bill Heffernan made a speech, see here https://youtu.be/13jindxNw28
https://t.me/freedommovementqld
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
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Dan The Trumpet Man.
In 2015 Senator Bill Heffernan made a speech, see here https://youtu.be/13jindxNw28
https://t.me/freedommovementqld
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
t.me/RoobsFlyers
Gab - gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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