Should Pentagon decide what reporters can report on? - NO, I don’t think so - does Trump even know they already have?

'Should Pentagon decide what reporters can report on?'

TRUMP: NO, I don’t think so. Nothing stops reporters, you know that.

Adding, they already have:

This archived from a 'WAPO' article. No subscription needed at link:

https://archive.is/qIqga

New Press Rules, Summary: The Washington Post - The Trump admin and the Department of War, has imposed strict new Pentagon rules on the press.

Journalists must pledge not to obtain any unauthorized info, even if unclassified, or lose credentials.

Reporters refusing to sign are banned from the building.