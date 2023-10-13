⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the SMO
(7 – 13 October 2023)
▫️ In the period from 7 to 13 Oct 2023, the AF of the RU FED carried out 8 group strikes by Iskander-M OPl-tactical syst & UAVs.
▫️ The strikes hit 1 warehouse of missile, artill weapons & military equip, production workshops of enterprises manuf weapons & military equip, as well as accommodation points for UKR servicemen, nationalists & foreign mercs.
▫️As a result of the strikes, storage facilities for U.S.-made Willard motor boats, 1 field artill depot of Kherson combined force grouping of AFU, 1 hardware depot at the 'Dunaysudoservice' ship repair plant close to Ilichevsk (Odessa reg), & a fuel & lubricants storage base at the Uman airfield (Cherkassy reg) were destroyed.
▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation & artill captured more favourable positions. 46 AFU attacks were repelled close to Ivanovka, Sinkovka (Kharkov reg) & Makeevka (Lugansk People's Republic).
▫️In addition, AFU 25th airborne, 14th, 92nd mech brigs' manpower & hardware have been hit close to Sinkovka, Timkovka (Kharkov reg) and Novoselovskoye (LPR).
▫️The enemy losses were more than 830 AFU men killed & wounded, 3 tanks, 4 armoured fighting vehics, 19 motor vehics, & 17 artill guns. 2 missile artill ammo depots of foreign mercenaries & the 1st Special Operations Brig were destroyed near Volchansk & Ogurtsovo (Kharkov reg).
▫️ In Krasny Liman direct, the UKR Armed Forces using 5th natl guard, 63rd & 67th mech brigs made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions near Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR) & Yampolovka (DPR).
▫️ As a result of competent actions by units of the Tsentr GOF, air strikes, artill fire & heavy flamethrowers, 22 enemy attacks were repelled. Enemy losses were more than 895 servicemen, 4 tanks, 11 armoured fight vehics, 19 guns, as well as one Czech-made Vampire MLRS.
▫️ In Donetsk direct, units of the Yug GOF, in cooperation with aviation & artill, repelled 17 attacks by UKR AF near Vasilyevka & Vodyanoye (DPR).
▫️Over the week, the enemy has lost more than 1,580 men killed & wounded, 4 tanks, 30 armoured fight vehics, 22 motor vehics, 14 field artill guns, as well as 1 Grad MLRS. In addition, 2 AFU sabotage & recon groups & 5 field ammo depots were eliminated.
▫️In S Donetsk direction, due to cohesive actions the RU units have improved the situation along the front line & repelled 8 AFU attacks. 3 AFU sabotage & recon groups have been disabled.
▫️Over the week, the enemy has lost more than 1,285 militants killed & wounded, 10 armoured fight vehics, 22 motor vehics, 14 field artill guns & 1 Grad MLRS.
▫️ In Zaporozhye direct, 4 attacks of assault groups of AFU 65th mech, 71st jaeger brigs were repelled by the RU units, air strikes & artill fire near Verbovoye & Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg). The enemy losses were more than 385 servicemen, 3 tanks, 9 armoured fight vehics, 14 motor vehics & 14 field artill guns.
▫️In Kherson direct, the enemy units made unsuccessful attempts to capture bridgeheads on islands & the left bank of the Dnepr.
▫️Over the week, more than 325 militants, 9 field artill guns, 1 Grad MLRS & 53 motor vehics have been eliminated. In addition, 3 ammo depots & 2 sabotage & recon groups were eliminated on Alyoshkinsky & Pereyaslavskiy islands.
▫️Fighter Aviation of the RU Aerospace Forces shot down 1 Su-25 ground-attack aircraft of the UKR Air Force close to Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️OPl-tactical & Army Aviat, missile troops & artill destroyed 1 Su-25 ground-attack aircraft at Dolgintsevo airfield (Dnepropetrovsk reg), 1 Tochka-U missile syst launcher near Peresechnoye (Kharkov reg), 1 S-300 SAM system close to Nikolayev & 2 ST-68U radar stations for the detection, ID & tracking of aerial targets near Malovarvarovka (Nikolayev reg).
▫️Air-delivered ordnance depots were destroyed near Dubievka (Cherkassy reg) & Priluki (Chernigov reg), as well as fuel depots at airfields Ozernoye near Zhitomyr & Mirgorod (Poltava reg).
▫️Black Sea Fleet's naval aircraft destroyed 1 AFU uncrewed surface vehic in the Black Sea waters.
▫️Air def facilities have intercepted 19 HIMARS, Olkha & Uragan projectiles, 7 JDAM aerial guided bombs, 12 HARM anti-radiation missiles & 2 Neptune anti-ship missiles. 218 AFU UAVs were eliminated.
📊 In total, 488 airplanes & 250 helicopters, 7,790 UAV, 441 air def missile systs, 12,546 tanks & other armoured fight vehics, 1,163 combat vehics equipped w/ MLRS, 6,753 field artill guns & mortars, as well as 14,143 units of special military equip have been destroyed during the SMO.
