Serbia: Protesters outraged by Belgrade"s new coronavirus lockdown try to storm parliament

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Demonstrators took to the streets of Belgrade on Tuesday to protest the government's decision to impose a weekend lockdown amid a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus infections in the Serbian capital.
People were seen trying to storm the National Assembly building, destroying the fence, guarding the building.
Following the attempt to break into the National Assembly, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd with some protesters throwing projectiles and flares at them in return. Several police officers and protesters were reportedly injured in the scuffles.
From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=480giWTcElw
Ruptly YT Channel