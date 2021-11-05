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[O]ut of [S]hadows [O]fficial [D]ocumentary [Reloaded) [11.04.2020]
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21 views • November 05, 2021
I posed this documentary in apr 11, 2020 and was shocked...
Out Of Shadows exposé how the mainstream media (MSM) and Hollywood manipulate and control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. The goal is to wake up the general public by attempting to shed light on how we all may have been lied to and potentially brainwashed by a "hidden" enemy with an apparently sinister agenda. This project was the result of almost two years of blood, sweat, and tears by a team of self proclaimed "woke professionals". It's been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch. Donations keep our team fed and clothed. Written by outofshadows.org
Again, Predictive Programming (mkultra) and Social Engineering, Satanism in Plain Sight - 'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Since I followed it up whit theese:
Out of Shadows: Dr. Richard Bartlett's Covid-19 Budesonide Strategy.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VP2tA9SfY7lM/
Who Control and Rule the World? Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Out of Shadows The Documentary [2020] We need your help!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wkSZqXE1py9l/
The Out of Shadows - Censorship Campaign [20.10.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vkMfHVeiCC6F/
Malajemm: Critical Review Emeralds in High Jewelry #Babylon #Pedowood #OutOfShadows [14.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hwMjxLIC5XVz/
Filmmaker Jason Jones about 'Out Of Shadows' documentary.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbQpk4PxXy2a/
The Satanic Puppet Master FINALLY Comes Out of the Shadows [02.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ndg2eemPT4eC/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
--
IMDB https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12131262/
1h 18min | Documentary | 11 April 2020 (USA)
Director: Mike Smith
Stars: Mike Smith, Kevin M. Shipp, Brad Martin | See full cast & crew »
https://www.outofshadows.org/
https://outoftheshadows.eiu.com/
Out Of Shadows exposé how the mainstream media (MSM) and Hollywood manipulate and control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. The goal is to wake up the general public by attempting to shed light on how we all may have been lied to and potentially brainwashed by a "hidden" enemy with an apparently sinister agenda. This project was the result of almost two years of blood, sweat, and tears by a team of self proclaimed "woke professionals". It's been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch. Donations keep our team fed and clothed. Written by outofshadows.org
Again, Predictive Programming (mkultra) and Social Engineering, Satanism in Plain Sight - 'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Since I followed it up whit theese:
Out of Shadows: Dr. Richard Bartlett's Covid-19 Budesonide Strategy.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VP2tA9SfY7lM/
Who Control and Rule the World? Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Out of Shadows The Documentary [2020] We need your help!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wkSZqXE1py9l/
The Out of Shadows - Censorship Campaign [20.10.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vkMfHVeiCC6F/
Malajemm: Critical Review Emeralds in High Jewelry #Babylon #Pedowood #OutOfShadows [14.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hwMjxLIC5XVz/
Filmmaker Jason Jones about 'Out Of Shadows' documentary.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbQpk4PxXy2a/
The Satanic Puppet Master FINALLY Comes Out of the Shadows [02.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ndg2eemPT4eC/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
--
IMDB https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12131262/
1h 18min | Documentary | 11 April 2020 (USA)
Director: Mike Smith
Stars: Mike Smith, Kevin M. Shipp, Brad Martin | See full cast & crew »
https://www.outofshadows.org/
https://outoftheshadows.eiu.com/
Keywords
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