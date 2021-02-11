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Harry Vox @ Let Them Talk - The Truth about Ukraine, Crimea, Russia and America - Vox
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21 views • February 11, 2021
Original: https://vimeo.com/99290090
6 years ago
The official version is as usual - pure propaganda. In this interview Vox unveils the real story behind the latest crisis between the USA and Russia over the "revolution" in the Ukraine. It's a story of propaganda, real life fascism and whole populations being tricked into "believing" an official story which bears no similarity to reality.
6 years ago
The official version is as usual - pure propaganda. In this interview Vox unveils the real story behind the latest crisis between the USA and Russia over the "revolution" in the Ukraine. It's a story of propaganda, real life fascism and whole populations being tricked into "believing" an official story which bears no similarity to reality.
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