The Inquisition Fact vs. Fiction - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.96 w Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





July 13, 2023





Fact or fiction? The Spanish Inquisition of the 13th and 14th centuries was instituted by the Catholic Church to torture, burn, and kill millions of heretics. Get the real story as Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, sheds light on the truth about this period in history. Then hear the story of how the Divine Mercy Image saved a home and lives in the worst tornado ever in Kentucky.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 96: The Inquisition: Fact or Fiction





