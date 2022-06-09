West's Media U-Turn in Ukraine as Reality Sets In

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The Western media is now preparing their audiences for the disappointing reality of Ukraine's loss on the battlefield. In order to do so, they are shifting the blame onto Ukraine and their apparent ability to conceal the truth from Western intelligence agencies, Western politicians, and the Western media itself.
Reference:
Washington Post - Ukraine’s position has ‘worsened’ in fight for Severodonetsk:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/06/06/severodonetsk-ukraine-russia/
New York Times - High-tech Western Weapons Pose Challenge for Untrained Ukrainian Soldiers:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/06/world/europe/ukraine-military-western-weapons.html
New York Times - U.S. Lacks a Clear Picture of Ukraine’s War Strategy, Officials Say:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/08/us/politics/ukraine-war-us-intelligence.html
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