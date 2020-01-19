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The Lost Symbol - Magic Squares and the Masonic Cipher
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7 views • January 19, 2020
The Lost Symbol?
Masonic cipher? Albrecht Durers magic square?
If you know about these things AND you can decipher the message below,
then dont bother coming because you know as much as I do.
If you dont know about them OR you cant decipher the message below,
then by all means come and hear my presentation.
Yes, we do have pizza.
Ed Brumgnach
http://www.qcc.cuny.edu/ecet/magicSqu...
Masonic cipher? Albrecht Durers magic square?
If you know about these things AND you can decipher the message below,
then dont bother coming because you know as much as I do.
If you dont know about them OR you cant decipher the message below,
then by all means come and hear my presentation.
Yes, we do have pizza.
Ed Brumgnach
http://www.qcc.cuny.edu/ecet/magicSqu...
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