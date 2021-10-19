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US Claims China Tested HYPERSONIC MISSLE: China Denies? (2021)
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52 views • October 19, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
GAME SCENARIOS
China or USA could be lying
US Wants to spend more on missles/military
US Tries to paint China the DANGEROUS BAD GUY
US and Deep State excuse to continue the attack on China's: cyber, financial, investments around the world
US excuse to have WARS with China and Russia
US redirect focus on China but not Biden disapproval rate, economy, border crisis etc, -Deep State
China wants to hide their technology
China wants to downplay any speculation on world domination and takeover
China wants to appear to be strong but is actually behind the US in technology
China doesn't want to seem arrogant
China wants to warn the USA and the Deep State to stay out of their business-either way
China is really planning an invasion into the USA
Psa 119:99 I have more understanding than all my teachers: for thy testimonies are my meditation.
Psa 119:100 I understand more than the ancients, because I keep thy precepts.
Psa 119:105 NUN. Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.
Dan_11:44 But tidings out of the east and out of the north shall trouble him: therefore he shall go forth with great fury to destroy, and utterly to make away many.
GAME SCENARIOS
China or USA could be lying
US Wants to spend more on missles/military
US Tries to paint China the DANGEROUS BAD GUY
US and Deep State excuse to continue the attack on China's: cyber, financial, investments around the world
US excuse to have WARS with China and Russia
US redirect focus on China but not Biden disapproval rate, economy, border crisis etc, -Deep State
China wants to hide their technology
China wants to downplay any speculation on world domination and takeover
China wants to appear to be strong but is actually behind the US in technology
China doesn't want to seem arrogant
China wants to warn the USA and the Deep State to stay out of their business-either way
China is really planning an invasion into the USA
Psa 119:99 I have more understanding than all my teachers: for thy testimonies are my meditation.
Psa 119:100 I understand more than the ancients, because I keep thy precepts.
Psa 119:105 NUN. Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.
Dan_11:44 But tidings out of the east and out of the north shall trouble him: therefore he shall go forth with great fury to destroy, and utterly to make away many.
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