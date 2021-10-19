US Claims China Tested HYPERSONIC MISSLE: China Denies? (2021)

DarylLawsonLive.com



GAME SCENARIOS

China or USA could be lying

US Wants to spend more on missles/military

US Tries to paint China the DANGEROUS BAD GUY

US and Deep State excuse to continue the attack on China's: cyber, financial, investments around the world

US excuse to have WARS with China and Russia

US redirect focus on China but not Biden disapproval rate, economy, border crisis etc, -Deep State

China wants to hide their technology

China wants to downplay any speculation on world domination and takeover

China wants to appear to be strong but is actually behind the US in technology

China doesn't want to seem arrogant

China wants to warn the USA and the Deep State to stay out of their business-either way

China is really planning an invasion into the USA



Psa 119:99 I have more understanding than all my teachers: for thy testimonies are my meditation.

Psa 119:100 I understand more than the ancients, because I keep thy precepts.

Psa 119:105 NUN. Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.



Dan_11:44 But tidings out of the east and out of the north shall trouble him: therefore he shall go forth with great fury to destroy, and utterly to make away many.