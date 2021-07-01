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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 07-01
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30 views • July 01, 2021
Another report of myocarditis in men, this time not young boys as I reported last week but in healthy military men. This "jab" is nothing but another leftist ploy to "thin the herd" and we are falling for this 'hook line and sinker' and the more we do, the more we will realize that their "jab" is not FDA approved nor should it be pushed on the public, but it is.
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