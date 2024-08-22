Researcher Shares Incredible Crop Circle Theory - "It's Not Aliens, It's Not Humans, it's..."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Aug 22, 2024 #cropcircles #truth #inspired
Crop Circle Researcher Patty Greer shares her incredible theory about the creation of crop circles. SPOILER ALERT - it's not aliens, it's not humans!
Explore Patty Greer's Crop Circle Films
👉🏽 https://cropcirclefilms.com/
Get your C60 Evo now - Go to https://C60Evo.com/InspiredChannel now & use coupon code INSPIREDCHANNEL to save!
Would you like to support our work?
👉🏽 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theinspi... (THANK YOU)
Get your INSPIRED T-Shirt
👉🏽https://store.theinspiredchannel.com/...
START YOUR FREE FLFE TRIAL NOW (no credit card needed) Higher Consciousness, EMF Mitigation, Better Sleep & Much More
👉🏽 https://www.theinspiredchannel.com/29...
Watch UNCENSORED INSPIRED Videos & Interviews
👉🏽 https://theinspiredchannel.com
Watch UNCENSORED INSPIRED Livestreams
👉🏽 https://inspired.locals.com
#cropcircles #truth #inspired