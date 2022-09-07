to the pilgrims covenant event attendees faqs parking, locations, more!

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LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up Facebook, D-Live, Rumble, Clout Hub, JoshWhoTV, Twitch and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below! On Brighteon 6:00pm Sunday Evening on Brighteon.5;00pm-6:00pm Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world. Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021 https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/01/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html Neighborhood B2T Platform https://b2tneighborhood.com/ResistanceChicks JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director... Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info: Website: resistancechicks https://www.resistancechicks.com/ sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters Resistance Chicks P.O. Box 107 Milford, OH 45150 E-mail: [email protected] Sound Cloud https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson Masfaith3