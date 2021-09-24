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Stew Peters: mRNA Covid 'Vaccine' Hidden in Salad Greens! = RAPE! [20.09.2021]
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684 views • September 24, 2021
DeAnna Lorraine joined Stew Peters to reveal the newest sneaky way the globalists are trying to kill you, in case you won't give in to the pressure or fall victim to an unconstitutional mandate!
PHARMACY DANGER! Woman Seeking Flu Shot Gets COVID Jab!
Stew Peters Show Published September 20, 2021 - 29,621 Views
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to reveal a horrific story about a young woman that went to the pharmacy to get her seasonal influenza shot, but ended up getting the MRNA injection being called a "COVID Vaccine".
https://rumble.com/vmr3db-pharmacy-danger-woman-seeing-flu-shot-gets-covid-jab.html
Stew Peters Show
Published September 20, 2021
143,114 Views
https://rumble.com/vmr4fz-mrna-covid-vaccine-hidden-in-salad-greens.html
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
PHARMACY DANGER! Woman Seeking Flu Shot Gets COVID Jab!
Stew Peters Show Published September 20, 2021 - 29,621 Views
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to reveal a horrific story about a young woman that went to the pharmacy to get her seasonal influenza shot, but ended up getting the MRNA injection being called a "COVID Vaccine".
https://rumble.com/vmr3db-pharmacy-danger-woman-seeing-flu-shot-gets-covid-jab.html
Stew Peters Show
Published September 20, 2021
143,114 Views
https://rumble.com/vmr4fz-mrna-covid-vaccine-hidden-in-salad-greens.html
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
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