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Mike Adams' parody of leftists "Arghhhh" #LGB
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84 views • November 27, 2021
Helping do my bit to extract Mike Adams' best moments
from the original: Situation Update, Sep 6th, 2021 - The medical DEATH CULT is destroying itself... ENDURE and we shall prevail
source: https://www.brighteon.com/73a770d9-0873-426d-8040-b7329e53922a
from the original: Situation Update, Sep 6th, 2021 - The medical DEATH CULT is destroying itself... ENDURE and we shall prevail
source: https://www.brighteon.com/73a770d9-0873-426d-8040-b7329e53922a
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