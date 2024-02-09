Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Something VERY strange is happening with U.S. voters, could be DEVASTATING for turnout
channel image
Neroke-5
14 Subscribers
76 views
Published 17 hours ago

mirrored content

Nikki Haley lost the Republican primaries to Donald Trump in Nevada and he wasn’t even on the ballot. Joe Biden won the Nevada primary with just 14% of voters and even less Democratic turn out.Are Americans resigned to vote in the same incompetent jerks they’ve already got? It’s hard to tell from the primaries because voter turnout is so dismal, especially for the Democrats. What does this mean? Are we stuck with the same jerks we hate so much?

Keywords
donald trumpjoe bidennevadanikki haleyprimaries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket