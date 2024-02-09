Something VERY strange is happening with U.S. voters, could be DEVASTATING for turnout

mirrored content

Nikki Haley lost the Republican primaries to Donald Trump in Nevada and he wasn’t even on the ballot. Joe Biden won the Nevada primary with just 14% of voters and even less Democratic turn out.Are Americans resigned to vote in the same incompetent jerks they’ve already got? It’s hard to tell from the primaries because voter turnout is so dismal, especially for the Democrats. What does this mean? Are we stuck with the same jerks we hate so much?

