Rep. Fallon: "The Burisma CEO said he gave Hunter Biden $5MIL/Joe Biden $5MIL & has audio

From the Post Millennial on twitter:

Rep. Pat Fallon: "The Burisma CEO said that he gave Hunter Biden $5 million, and Joe Biden $5 million. He says he has records, and he also has audio recordings. If we get ahold of those, you're talking about the largest political scandal in American history."





https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1681394653952606221?s=20