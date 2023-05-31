THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [2 of 3] Wednesday 5/31/23 • SIMON, News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

McCarthy Caves in Debt Deal Despite Holding All The CardsIncreased federal spending will only lower the standard of living for all Americans as the value of the US dollar further erodes

Tune in as we discuss what's going on behind the scenes!





SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!





*** ALL RonGibsonChannel LINKS IN ONE APP ***

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com