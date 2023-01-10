Neuroscience is far more advanced than it seems.

Here are the online links which I spoke about in the above video.
www.remote-neural-monitroing.com is the website where you will find scientific proof to support the information in the above video.
The Alison McDowell interview about the future of work is to be found at this link
www.bitchute.com/video/5mqYoeS3qNEM/
The Ramola D website where you will find details about Rohinie Besaysar is called www.everydayconcerned.net
The online video about the British Windsor family aka the British Royal Family where debasing yourself by curtsying to them is considered a praiseworthy endeavour is here at this link www.bitchute.com/video/C6svUp2F4fVV/
