Russian Fighter Collides With US Drone TNP CLIPS EP76

In this clip Number Six, John Henry, TNP Contributor Chris Graves, and Special Guest Kaysha Richardson of The Karis Project discuss an incident involving a U.S. Reaper Drone and a Russian Fighter Jet. Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and Odysee every Friday at 10AM-1PM EST.Follow the Karis Project on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheKarisProject

The Karis Project Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheKarisProject

The Karis Project Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thekarisproject/

Kaysha's Substack: https://kaysharichardson.substack.com/?utm_source=homepage_recommendations&utm_campaign=1430506

Kaysha on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kaysharic

Chris' Linktree: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy

Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix