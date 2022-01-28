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Nothing but a reasoning insanity (in French)
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681 views • January 28, 2022
Ariane Bilheran, psychologist, philosopher, is one of the best analyst of the present situation. Her sharp way of linking the confused signals emitted by most western governments to clinical symptoms of psychosis helps us all to a better understanding of why everything seems so weird. Because those in power ARE weird.
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