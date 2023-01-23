Create New Account
SNAFU-Report 2023-01-22 (episode 7) - ANTI-Fa(ke), FDIC and coming crash, Mayans in Georgia
- [x] FDIC - their words: https://yournews.com/2023/01/01/2483815/must-watch-fdic-bankers-discuss-bail-ins-to-deal-with-impending/


- @WallStreetSilv
- https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1608294141812785152
- https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1608510850700017667
- https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1608711332265865217
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PtULsOtI2o

- [x] IX MORE DOCUMENTS FOUND (2 photos)
- (headache jpg) - Quid-Pro-Joe is the gift that keeps on giving
- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11662373/DOJ-finds-SIX-new-classified-documents-Bidens-Delaware-mansion-12-hour-search-kept-secret.html
- [x] Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of NZ - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/19/jacinda-ardern-resigns-as-prime-minister-of-new-zealand
- [x] Vibranium: https://worldstar.com/videos/wshhW83nr2dl0d3A09ps/vibranium-electrically-charged-stones-found-in-the-congo

- [x] Posobiec on ANTI-FA: The laws do not apply to ANTIFA - history from 2017 & 2020. He had infiltrated the group pre-Jan20.
- "You're not actually the resistance; you're just an arm of the regime.”
- https://rumble.com/v26k52m-jack-posobiec-on-antifa-youre-not-actually-the-resistance-youre-just-an-arm.html
- [x] 1/20 - ANTI-FA in ATL: https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-antifa-riot-in-atlanta-after-comrade-shot-dead-by-cop-in-gunfight
- https://twitter.com/GBI_GA/status/1616593927401869312

- GA-AG wants sweeping indictments: https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/atlanta/georgia-attorney-general-wants-sweeping-indictment-targeting-protestors-apd-training-facility/FHDGUVTEZZBD7LPU4IGJFG5HOQ/
- GBI investigates: https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2023-01-20/gbi-investigates-officer-involved-shooting-following-multi-agency

- [x] Brasstown, GA - (2 photos)
- https://goo.gl/maps/WuELiuxH1ErDBAg19
- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2082720/Richard-Thornton-rock-terraces-near-mountain-Mayans-fled-falling-civilisation-Georgia.html
- https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/20140530122546-85722916-the-mayas-in-georgia-thing-what-you-were-never-told/
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2w-WSl3NN8
- https://www.lulu.com/shop/richard-thornton/itsapa-the-itza-mayas-in-north-america/ebook/product-1dmnygjm.html
- https://www.bringside.me/2021/06/massive-1100-year-old-maya-site.html
- https://packgoats.wordpress.com/2018/03/02/georgia-brasstown-bald/
- https://www.flickr.com/photos/alan_cressler/15881365370/in/photostream
- https://apalacheresearch.com/2021/12/12/the-track-rock-gap-terrace-complex-ten-years-later/

