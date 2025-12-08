© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INDIANA SHOCKS #1 OHIO STATE 13-10! BIG TEN CHAMPS First Since 1967
Description
Historic upset! #2 Indiana (13-0) beats #1 Ohio State 13-10 in Big Ten Championship. Mendoza-to-Sarratt TD, Hoosiers D 5 sacks, Fielding misses game-tying 27yd FG. Indiana locks #1 CFP seed, first title since 1967!
Hashtags
#OhioState #IndianaFootball #BigTenChamps #CollegeFootball #CFP #Buckeyes #Hoosiers #Upset