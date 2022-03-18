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Founder of Canadian Frontline Nurses, Kristen Nagle
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61 views • March 18, 2022
Mar 16/22 interview with Founder of Canadian Frontline Nurses, Kristen Nagle, BSCN, RHN, is an outspoken advocate for medical freedom, informed consent and bringing ethics back into healthcare. Kristen had a 14 year career as a paediatric and neonatal ICU nurse and trained as a Holistic Nutritionist, which deepened her understanding and commitment to natural healing.
Canadian Frontline Nurses: https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca
The nurses are accepting donations of any amount to help them with their legal fees, and to help them stay in this fight!
https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca/
https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca/declaration
Bill S-5 and EMF toxicity: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/pollution-waste-management/strengthening-canadian-environmental-protection-act-1999/bill-c-28-strengthening-environmental-protection-healthier-canada-act-summary-amendments.html
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Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A Statement of Claim was filed in Ontario Superior Court on July 6, 2020. Please help support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Canadian Frontline Nurses: https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca
The nurses are accepting donations of any amount to help them with their legal fees, and to help them stay in this fight!
https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca/
https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca/declaration
Bill S-5 and EMF toxicity: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/pollution-waste-management/strengthening-canadian-environmental-protection-act-1999/bill-c-28-strengthening-environmental-protection-healthier-canada-act-summary-amendments.html
********************************************
Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A Statement of Claim was filed in Ontario Superior Court on July 6, 2020. Please help support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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