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Founder of Canadian Frontline Nurses, Kristen Nagle
Vaccine Choice Canada
Vaccine Choice CanadaCheckmark Icon
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61 views • March 18, 2022
Mar 16/22 interview with Founder of Canadian Frontline Nurses, Kristen Nagle, BSCN, RHN, is an outspoken advocate for medical freedom, informed consent and bringing ethics back into healthcare. Kristen had a 14 year career as a paediatric and neonatal ICU nurse and trained as a Holistic Nutritionist, which deepened her understanding and commitment to natural healing.

Canadian Frontline Nurses: https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca

The nurses are accepting donations of any amount to help them with their legal fees, and to help them stay in this fight!
https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca/

https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca/declaration

Bill S-5 and EMF toxicity: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/pollution-waste-management/strengthening-canadian-environmental-protection-act-1999/bill-c-28-strengthening-environmental-protection-healthier-canada-act-summary-amendments.html

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Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A Statement of Claim was filed in Ontario Superior Court on July 6, 2020. Please help support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate

You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy