© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The One Thing I Didn't Know About The Korean War - Russia's Spoils Included North Korea! Part 19 of Many
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • July 21, 2020
A short video from the History Channel that surprised me. Now I wonder if General MacArthur was as surprised as I was. Was the Cold War an illusion that came about from a night of drinking? If you recall FDR's last election, Truman wasn't FDR's choice for VP. Looks like the one world government was established long ago BY the World Wars.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.