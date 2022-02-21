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Be Alive. Know Yourself. Know Others. Part II.
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Be Alive. Know Yourself. Know Others Part II. Part II of the getting to know me videos. This part talks about me awakening to events occurring in 2001. And a profound healing of another which led to learning energetic techniques. And The Matrix movies. And memoir writing. And OBE’s and NDE’s and reincarnation, and lives between lives. And Coast to Coast AM with Art Bell. And a ‘return’ of sorts to the Seth material. And creating your own reality.
Join me and feel free to comment on what you see and hear here.
Please “like” and share my video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
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You can find my videos on these sites:
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
Join me and feel free to comment on what you see and hear here.
Please “like” and share my video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
- - - - - - - - - - - -
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
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