Rybar Live: Foci of escalation in Africa, May 20-21
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«While Russian guys and boys are here repelling attacks, looking for gangs, patrolling the border, the authorities of the Central African Republic are making agreements with everyone, with anyone, but not with Russia. And Russia is proposing some stillborn projects»
