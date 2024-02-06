Get Biblical Understanding #205 - Doctrine and Teaching

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

This is number 205 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with doctrine & teaching.

Biblical doctrines are the teachings found in the Word of God that are the principles or truths taught by Jesus and His apostles. They are instructions in and confirmation of the truths of the gospel. We are exhorted to “adorn the doctrine of God our Savior in all things.”

Again, the theme of this series is doctrine & teaching.









COLOSSIANS 1:28 Whom we preach, warning every man, and teaching every man in all wisdom; that we may present every man perfect in Christ Jesus:





COLOSSIANS 2:6-7 As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in him: Rooted and built up in him, and stablished in the faith, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with thanksgiving.





COLOSSIANS 3:16 Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom, teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.





1 THESSALONIANS 3:9 For what thanks can we render to God again for you, for all the joy wherewith we joy for your sakes before our God;





1 THESSALONIANS 3:10 Night and day praying exceedingly that we might see your face, and might perfect that which is lacking in your faith?





2 THESSALONIANS 2:15 Therefore, brethren, stand fast, and hold the traditions which ye have been taught, whether by word, or our epistle.





1 TIMOTHY 1:7 Desiring to be teachers of the law; understanding neither what they say, nor whereof they affirm.