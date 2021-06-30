Kamala’s Border Visit: Success or Failure?

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Was Kamala Harris‘s border visit a success or failure? After trying to dodge the visit for many months due to the Biden border crisis, the beloved vice president finally visited the border. Success or failure? You be the judge, here’s all the details you need to know.
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