Biden trolls plasma fire truthers with blue herring bait, Texas governor talks plasma fire patterns

Jeff Snyder
Mar 6, 2024
Blue things didn't burn is a tar baby psyop
• "blue things didn't burn" is a tar ba... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L08tYDv9wlM&t=0s
Hustle b****, gay frogs and the plasma fire discussion
• 🐸 hustle bitch, gay frogs & the plasm... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIXGeuUvTrI&t=0s
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc6uJbOZ63k
