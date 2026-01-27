The Constitutional Crisis of Unrepelled Invasion and the Citizen’s Duty to Restore Order in Nebraska

An analysis examines constitutional duties under Article IV Section 4 and Nebraska provisions to protect against invasion, critiques judicial interpretations and Fourteenth Amendment applications in immigration contexts, and explores citizen remedies through petitions and accountability for enforcement of original security guarantees.

View the full transcript at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/constitutional-crisis-of-unrepelled

#ArticleIVSection4 #InvasionClause #14thAmendment #BirthrightCitizenship #ConstitutionalLaw