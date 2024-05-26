Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Homeschool Iowa Mom Knocks on 3,000 Doors as She Works to Unseat Stagnant GOP - Wendy Larson
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
713 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
36 views
Published 19 hours ago

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL FULL INTERVIEWS -

https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+g6yhgjx



“Among my accolades, none make me more proud than the fact that I am a wife of 24 years and a homeschooling mother of 3. I am a small business owner in Odebolt who puts God and family above all else. Among other things, I have served as a middle school youth leader, a deaconess at Kiron Baptist Church, and a volunteer at the Mobile Food Pantry, I am a constitutional conservative who knows what it takes to help the community. I set my standards high, and will not stop fighting until every voice in my district is heard.”



Wendy Larson

WEBSITE: www.wendylarsoniowa.com



-------------------------------------------



𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/



-------------------------------------------



𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

 🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives

🏘 FB Co


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 487457ac6fd319e1



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket