Homeschool Iowa Mom Knocks on 3,000 Doors as She Works to Unseat Stagnant GOP - Wendy Larson

“Among my accolades, none make me more proud than the fact that I am a wife of 24 years and a homeschooling mother of 3. I am a small business owner in Odebolt who puts God and family above all else. Among other things, I have served as a middle school youth leader, a deaconess at Kiron Baptist Church, and a volunteer at the Mobile Food Pantry, I am a constitutional conservative who knows what it takes to help the community. I set my standards high, and will not stop fighting until every voice in my district is heard.”









Wendy Larson

WEBSITE: www.wendylarsoniowa.com









