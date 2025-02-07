BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shooting videos for business
shipshard
shipshard
18 followers
Follow
91 views • 2 months ago

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/uD-XLU0xTIk

Yesterday I picked up the equipment from the rental, I arrived home at three o'clock in the morning.

Today there was a change of filming at the enterprise.

Igor Verman, producer of PiterPro_production, invited me.

We shot everything perfectly, as always.


Join those who are interested in professional video shooting.


I INVITE YOU TO THE TELEGRAM CHANNEL

UNCENSORED

https://t.me/shipshard


Author's video content CMCproduction & SmartREC

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman


I'm shooting a video.

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Films

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews of products, video equipment, video equipment, devices, gadgets.


Professional video production CMCproduction and SmartREC

CMCproduction - full-cycle video production

SmartREC - the territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Keywords
businessmovietechnologygirlsvideosequipmentvideo studiovideographybackstagefilmingvideo for businessvideo cameras
