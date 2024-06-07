BLOOD CLOTS, YES ... BUT AT LEAST HE GOT SOME FREE DOUGHNUTS? 🤯🤡🤪🤣

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We know there are tons of these doughnut cases out there, but it sure is fun to actually see one in the wild, eh? This one wasn't the healthy athletic type. They lured in fat boy like a Thanksgiving Turkey.
Damn.
Source
https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1798333030664389089
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report