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EP 2108-6PM Attorney General Bill Barr To Charge Violent Criminal Rioters With Sedition
The Pete Santilli Show
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5 views • September 22, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
THURSDAY - SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3165552137    
PART 2 https://evault.video/view?l=2377776203 

EP 2108-6PM Attorney General Bill Barr To Charge Violent Criminal Rioters With Sedition

Sedition is overt conduct, such as speech and organization, that tends toward insurrection against the established order. Sedition often includes subversion of a constitution and incitement of discontent toward, or resistance against, established authority. Sedition may include any commotion, though not aimed at direct and open violence against the laws. Seditious words in writing are seditious libel. A seditionist is one who engages in or promotes the interest of sedition.  Typically, sedition is not considered a subversive act, and the overt acts that may be prosecutable under sedition laws vary from one legal code to another. Where the history of these legal codes has been traced, there is also a record of the change in the definition of the elements constituting sedition at certain points in history. This overview has served to develop a sociological definition of sedition as well, within the study of state persecution.
EP 2108-6PM Attorney General Bill Barr To Charge Violent Criminal Rioters With Sedition – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/3iFP3Rv 

SPECIAL GUEST: Doug Wead, is a New York Times bestselling author, 
and has been an advisor to two American presidents and co-authored a book with one. He was special assistant to the president in the George H.W. Bush White House and has interviewed six presidents, six first ladies and 30 siblings and children of the American presidents. His books can be purchased at Dougwead.com and insidetrumpswhitehouse.com

Website: Doug wead.com  Twitter: @dougwead




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