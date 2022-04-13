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It's Happening Now
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139 views • April 13, 2022
UK Action.
Up is down and down is up, the control methods of the NWO have been in place for some time, simply waiting for their opportunity to reveal themselves to the world.
Make sure you are stocking up on what is needed, not what is wanted, the things we will miss are the things we take for granted.
Things like tinfoil and clingwrap are essential items.
Motor oil and cooking oil are also extremely important.
Hopium is deadly, be sure to look at things from a realistic perspective, pessimism is also deadly so you need to find your happy medium
Most of all, be aware, but not afraid, you were made for this shit.
Max has been missing for 30+ hours now, so we are keeping our hopes up but also aware that the situation and our terrain make it nearly impossible to find him.
Don't get too caught up in the bullshit, none of us make it out alive, all you can control is how you react to your environment.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/it-039-s-happening-now_Qim44lTLPaFnnVD.html
Up is down and down is up, the control methods of the NWO have been in place for some time, simply waiting for their opportunity to reveal themselves to the world.
Make sure you are stocking up on what is needed, not what is wanted, the things we will miss are the things we take for granted.
Things like tinfoil and clingwrap are essential items.
Motor oil and cooking oil are also extremely important.
Hopium is deadly, be sure to look at things from a realistic perspective, pessimism is also deadly so you need to find your happy medium
Most of all, be aware, but not afraid, you were made for this shit.
Max has been missing for 30+ hours now, so we are keeping our hopes up but also aware that the situation and our terrain make it nearly impossible to find him.
Don't get too caught up in the bullshit, none of us make it out alive, all you can control is how you react to your environment.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/it-039-s-happening-now_Qim44lTLPaFnnVD.html
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