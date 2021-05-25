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Vaccinations and autoimmune diseases
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369 views • May 25, 2021
Whilst vaccinations are praised as great medical achievements, you hardly ever hear about the risks accompanying every vaccination. Many scientific research papers have confirmed that there is a connection between vaccinations and autoimmune diseases. Does SARS-CoV-2-Corono-vaccine also bear this threat? This broadcast highlights these connections. …
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website!
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