1st Sam 12:23 - Did you pray today? Sin Of Omission

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1st Sam 12:23 "Moreover as for me, God forbid that I should sin against the Lord in ceasing to pray for you: but I will teach you the good and the right way:" Another sin of omission is John 16:9 "Of sin, because they believe not on me;" - which is the sin that damns someone to Hell now in the Church Age. This is a lower quality copy of this message, but to get the unedited DVD QUALITY version, as well as other great audio and video messages, go to: http://store.kjv1611.org/ Check out www.GetblessedForever.com