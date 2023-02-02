https://gettr.com/post/p271ka2cfe4

02/01/2023 Yue Wenhai, known as the "Grave-clearing Mayor of Zhoukou", is currently under investigation by the Henan Provincial Supervisory Commission for allegedly committing serious violations of the law. Mr. Guo Wengui, who is familiar with the dark secrets of the CCP and has been bravely exposing them. He exposed Yue Wenhai's corrupt practices five years ago and predicted that corrupt CCP officials like Yue Wenhai would be eventually eliminated by the CCP's meat grinder system.





02/01/2023 号称周口“平坟市长”的岳文海近日因涉嫌严重违法，目前正接受河南省监察委员会监察调查。而熟知中共黑幕并勇敢予以揭露的郭文贵先生，早在五年前就将岳文海的腐败手段曝光并预言，像岳文海这样的贪官污吏必然会被中共的绞肉机体制所消灭。





