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Dr. A. True Ott - Perfect Pandemic (2008) - Shocking Video Lecture Which Exposes The Plan For A Worldwide Fake Virus/Pandemic & Forced Vaccinations
Pain Coming
Pain Coming
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264 views • February 26, 2022
This is Dr. A. True Ott's shocking video lecture Perfect Pandemic (2008) which exposes the plan for a worldwide fake bird flu(any "virus") pandemic and the use of forced vaccinations to inoculate the people with real diseases to achieve the globalists' goal of a drastic population reduction. It's an incredible opportunity to comprehend what is being planned by the globalist creed and their New world order to depopulate the whole world to a mere 500 million as stated in the infamous Georgia guidestones.

Based on years of research going way down to 1918 flu pandemic to expose the real causes behind this deadly epidemic that killed millions of people. Did you know that the bird flu virus H5N1 is completely benign to humans? It becomes lethal only as consequence of mutation caused by chemical pollution or genetic engineering and soon reverts back to its original benign state if left alone. Was the 1918 flu pandemic (H1N1 influenza virus) really caused by forced vaccinations of American troops coming to aid the French against the Germans? It is truly amazing that soldiers developed signs of influenza right after being vaccinated and put on crammed ships to cross the Atlantic ocean. Their immune systems and health got even worse when they arrived to Spain and began their training to counter gas attacks. It was most surprising that the most victims were healthy young adults (18-34 years of age as were the soldiers), in contrast to most influenza outbreaks, which predominantly affect juvenile, elderly or weakened patients. Did you know that a team of American researchers in 2003 managed to isolate and genetically decode the original H1N1 virus from frozen bodies of the 1918 pandemics? The new vaccine derived from virus is developed in human kidney cells. No wonder that its production facilities (Sanofi Pasteur) are in China as it has the most advanced (and completely legal) human organ harvesting system in the world, operating among prisoners and other undesired persons that the ruling elite find as expendable.

Since the flu vaccine is being produced through a government contract which includes a clause that the vaccine cannot be sold on the market, availability of a package insert revealing the culture medium, additional viral strains and a list of preservatives and adjuvants is not accessible to the public. In the last half of the lecture, the former Chinese minister of national defence Chi Hoatian's speech reflecting his Sino-Fascism is presented, declaring outright China's intention to wage biological warfare against the West. It seems that the Chinese power elite are seeking consciously to copy Nazi Germany's drive for expanded living space (Lebensraum policy) by waging war against other nations. How can this be even conceived?

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vaccinationspandemicfakevirusforcedmedical tyrannylecturewarningsperfectcovidplandemicnuremberg codedr a true ott
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