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A Helicopter Survivor Ukraine GUR Officer from Mi-8, talks about the Failed Mission to Evacuate Azov Militants in Mariupol. 033122
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1004 views • March 31, 2022
A surviving GUR officer from Mi-8 talks about the failed mission to evacuate Azov militants in Mariupol
An officer of the main intelligence department and a veteran of the ATO was sitting in a helicopter behind a machine gun, providing fire cover.
An officer of the main intelligence department and a veteran of the ATO was sitting in a helicopter behind a machine gun, providing fire cover.
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