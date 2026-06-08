Michael Burry’s Warning on AI-Fueled Financial Risk, an interview with Michael Burry

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The investor who predicted the 2008 financial crisis is sounding the alarm again. Michael Burry warns that leverage, debt, and speculative AI investments could create serious market risks. Is the next financial shock already hiding inside the AI boom?
#MichaelBurry #AIBubble #Finance #Investing #BigShort #StockMarket #EconomicRisk
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