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Globalist Deep State Prepping US for MASSIVE False Flag Attacks as Pretext for Martial Law
RealNewsChannel.com
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148 views • September 04, 2022

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Biden is OPENLY admitting he wants to use America’s military against the people while Democrats are accusing Republicans of preparing for terror with NO EVIDENCE. It’s clear they know there is a political realignment against them and they are desperate to stop it at ALL COSTS!


Full Report: https://www.realnewschannel.com/globalist-deep-state-prepping-us-for-massive-false-flag-attacks-as-pretext-for-martial-law/


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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.


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martial lawglobalist deep statemassive false flag attacks
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