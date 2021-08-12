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A Tour of the Food Sensitivities Test
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45 views • August 12, 2021
Many of you have been wanting a peak at the functional lab tests that I run in my Functional Fertility Practice. So today I am unveiling the first in a series. Today I’m going to explain to you the importance of the food sensitivities test with regards to infertility, how to use it, and how to look for a good quality test. Check it out!
Get your FREE Fertility Starter Kit Here:
https://linktr.ee/maralsalerno
Get your FREE Fertility Starter Kit Here:
https://linktr.ee/maralsalerno
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