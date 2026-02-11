Inefficient Military Spending and Technological Lag, an interview with John Kiriakou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America spends more on defense than the next several nations combined—yet infrastructure crumbles and rivals leap ahead in battery tech, robotics, and hypersonics. Is it strength—or waste? Innovation wins wars, not bloated budgets. If the dollar loses dominance, the real battle may be economic.
