Flashback: Nuclear Strike in Yemen (May 11, 2015) - Neutron Nuke

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The source has published the results of the analysis was conducted by former inspector of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Jeff Smith, and Gordon Duff, a combat veteran of the US Navy.
According to the analysis:
1- The video images show that the bomb used in Sana'a, Yemen's capital, is not a conventional 2000 lb bomb. It’s much bigger.
2- Its either a very large MOAB bigger than 4,000 lbs. or; ???? Max weight for an F-15 / 16 is about 2,000 lb payload per bomb rack making the deployment of a MOAB impossible.
3 Depending on the size, color, glow effect and duration of the fireball that are suspended in the air and the great mushroom cloud, the explosion appears to be a small neutron bomb. And the images taken by the cameras show that catches have flashes of white pixels by ionization, and that is a sign of a small tactical neutron bomb, so that only affects the radius of military facilities and reservoirs located in the mountains.
4- It is very likely that the bombing was carried out by an Israeli F-16 aircraft that was painted with the color of the Saudi aircraft.
5- This is now the second known use of nuclear weapons in Yemen by Saudi Arabia and its allies.
Further Info:
Ultimate Leaks: The History of Nuclear Weapons Design 1945-2016:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/02/07/ultimate-leaks-the-history-of-nuclear-weapons-design-1945-2016/
How Israel Was Busted Nuking Yemen:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2016/09/24/how-israel-was-busted-nuking-yemen/
NEO; Yemen: Practical Nuclear Survival:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/03/11/neo-yemen-practical-nuclear-survival/
Possible Tactical Nuclear Strike (Neutron Bomb) in Yemen?:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/possible-tactical-nuclear-strike-neutron-bomb-in-yemen/5452876
Nuclear strike hits Yemen. Video
https://www.pravdareport.com/news/hotspots/130785-nuclear/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1ycCiylGiM
Herna16 YT Channel