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Flashback: Nuclear Strike in Yemen (May 11, 2015) - Neutron Nuke
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64 views • June 29, 2020
(May 20, 2015)
The source has published the results of the analysis was conducted by former inspector of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Jeff Smith, and Gordon Duff, a combat veteran of the US Navy.
According to the analysis:
1- The video images show that the bomb used in Sana'a, Yemen's capital, is not a conventional 2000 lb bomb. It’s much bigger.
2- Its either a very large MOAB bigger than 4,000 lbs. or; ???? Max weight for an F-15 / 16 is about 2,000 lb payload per bomb rack making the deployment of a MOAB impossible.
3 Depending on the size, color, glow effect and duration of the fireball that are suspended in the air and the great mushroom cloud, the explosion appears to be a small neutron bomb. And the images taken by the cameras show that catches have flashes of white pixels by ionization, and that is a sign of a small tactical neutron bomb, so that only affects the radius of military facilities and reservoirs located in the mountains.
4- It is very likely that the bombing was carried out by an Israeli F-16 aircraft that was painted with the color of the Saudi aircraft.
5- This is now the second known use of nuclear weapons in Yemen by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

Further Info:
Ultimate Leaks: The History of Nuclear Weapons Design 1945-2016:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/02/07/ultimate-leaks-the-history-of-nuclear-weapons-design-1945-2016/
How Israel Was Busted Nuking Yemen:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2016/09/24/how-israel-was-busted-nuking-yemen/
NEO; Yemen: Practical Nuclear Survival:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/03/11/neo-yemen-practical-nuclear-survival/
Possible Tactical Nuclear Strike (Neutron Bomb) in Yemen?:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/possible-tactical-nuclear-strike-neutron-bomb-in-yemen/5452876
Nuclear strike hits Yemen. Video
https://www.pravdareport.com/news/hotspots/130785-nuclear/

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1ycCiylGiM
Herna16 YT Channel
Keywords
ww3nukesatanic agendayemennuclear attackwar crimeneutron bombmay 2015small tactical nukes
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