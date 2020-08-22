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The Amazon Drone Movie (trailer)
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85 views • August 22, 2020
A disgruntled mailman confronts the impending future as Amazon’s drone delivery service takes over his route and his life.
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True story: During the making of this fake trailer, we got rolled by 11 cop cars, guns drawn, and ended up with a $10,000 fine and are now banned from filming in that town - so PLEASE share this video if you like it :)
The Amazon Drone Movie (trailer) | JoyCamp
http://www.youtube.com/user/TheJoyCamp
Featuring Lee Newton
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
DONATE: http://www.thejoycamp.com/donate/
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
Thanks for watching and subscribing! This is the opening video of a JoyCamp sketch comedy show. To watch the first full episode, "Kill Switch" click the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLqMWTkYuxE
True story: During the making of this fake trailer, we got rolled by 11 cop cars, guns drawn, and ended up with a $10,000 fine and are now banned from filming in that town - so PLEASE share this video if you like it :)
The Amazon Drone Movie (trailer) | JoyCamp
http://www.youtube.com/user/TheJoyCamp
Featuring Lee Newton
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