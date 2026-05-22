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Trump Xi Meet In China B4 National Sabbath. Communism & The Common Good. CCP Founder & RCC Pope
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Trump calls on Americans to observe Shabbat during US 250th anniversary events. Trump became the first US president to formally encourage Americans to observe Shabbat as part of celebrations marking the country’s 250th anniversary. As part of celebrations marking the United States’ 250th anniversary, US President Donald Trump is encouraging Americans to observe Shabbat ahead of a national prayer rally planned for Sunday. In a Jewish American Heritage Month proclamation issued on May 4, Trump called on Jewish Americans to observe a “national Sabbath” from sundown Friday to nightfall Saturday and encouraged Americans of all backgrounds to take part. “In special honor of 250 glorious years of American independence and on the weekend of Rededicate 250, a national jubilee of prayer, praise, and thanksgiving, Jewish Americans are encouraged to observe a national Sabbath,” Trump said in the proclamation.


‘Jubilee of Christian Nationalism’: Trump Event Denounced as Attack on Church and State Separation. “If President Trump and his allies truly cared about America’s legacy of religious freedom, they would be celebrating church-state separation as the unique American invention that has allowed religious diversity to flourish.”


Rejecting church-state separation is on wish list for Trump’s religious-liberty commission


‘Let’s Forget the Separation of Church and State’: Has America Opened the Door to a New Era of Religious Politics?


Federal employees sue Trump administration over forced religion in the workplace, violations of church-state separation


Trump’s ‘Shabbat 250’ proclamation divides America’s Jews ahead of National Mall prayer rally. Some are embracing the boost for Judaism’s central practice. Others say it’s an avatar of Christian nationalism.


US to issue passports featuring Trump’s picture to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.


Trump warns Taiwan against declaring independence, hours after summit with China's Xi.


Trump says Xi agrees Iran must open strait, China says war should not have started.


#XIJinping

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#US

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#Adventist

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#SDAChurch


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#SavingHealthMinistries "


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Keywords
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