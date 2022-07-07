Supreme Court Ruling On Roe v Wade Prepares Way For Sunday Solution For Divided America

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Protestant Denomination Leaders Admit Saturday Is True Sabbath: https://savinghealthministries.com/protestant-denomination-leaders-admit-the-true-sabbath-is-saturday/
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark opinion
The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending
recognition of a constitutional right to abortion and giving individual
states the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice altogether.
Protests erupt across US after Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade
Restrictive abortion laws in several GOP-led states will now be, or soon
will be, enacted following the court's decision
Roe Falls: The End Of The Beginning
How the Christian right took over the judiciary and changed America
Americans need a break. Maybe blue laws can help.
Why we need “blue laws,” the religious tradition that sanctifies life
outside of work
Let’s bring back blue laws to increase church attendance?
Exodus 20:8-11 KJV
Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days shalt thou labour,
and do all thy work: but the seventh day is the sabbath of the LORD thy
God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy
daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy
stranger that is within thy gates: for in six days the LORD made heaven
and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day:
wherefore the LORD blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.
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