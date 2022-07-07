Supreme Court Ruling On Roe v Wade Prepares Way For Sunday Solution For Divided America

Protestant Denomination Leaders Admit Saturday Is True Sabbath: https://savinghealthministries.com/protestant-denomination-leaders-admit-the-true-sabbath-is-saturday/ Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark opinion The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending recognition of a constitutional right to abortion and giving individual states the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice altogether. Protests erupt across US after Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade Restrictive abortion laws in several GOP-led states will now be, or soon will be, enacted following the court's decision Roe Falls: The End Of The Beginning How the Christian right took over the judiciary and changed America Americans need a break. Maybe blue laws can help. Why we need “blue laws,” the religious tradition that sanctifies life outside of work Let’s bring back blue laws to increase church attendance? Exodus 20:8-11 KJV Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: but the seventh day is the sabbath of the LORD thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates: for in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the LORD blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it. Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777 Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144 Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8X... Donate, Tithe, or Offerings: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth Cash App: $Mrdhouse Email: [email protected] www.savinghealthministries.com Pastor David House (757) 955-6871 Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to: PO BOX 41161 Norfolk, VA 23541

